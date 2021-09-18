Theresa Mae Turner, better known as Jo, was born December 21, 1941 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the U.K.M.C. in Lexington at the age of 79. She was the daughter of the late George & Mary (Fields) Bingham.
Jo is survived by two children, Sally Brewer and her husband Terry and Greg Turner of Sand Gap. She is also survived by three sisters, Nona (Larry) Bond of Richmond, Huda Jones of Lexington and Carrie Piercy of Franklin, OH. Jo was blessed with four grandchildren, Andrew Brewer, Terran (Dwaine) Evans, Brianna Turner and Matthew Turner and by four great grandchildren, Aubree Finley, Brayden Finley, Maddie Evans and Connor Evans.
In addition to her parents, Jo was also preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Turner and by four siblings, Ida Lakes, Retha Rose, Tommy Bingham and Cordell Bingham.
Jo was a member of the Blackwater #1 Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Bingham Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.