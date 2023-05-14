At this time the Briar Philosopher is honored to yield the floor (or page) to the distinguished gentleman, Calvin C. Hays. We have missed him. Thank you, Calvin, for gracing us with your words.
Thinking Caps On..
Calvin C. Hays
From the beginning of days, the accountability for the quality and direction of the times rested upon the shoulders of men. Not males alone, of course, but men buttressed by the helping powers of the women joined to them to form a stable and enduring relationship. Repeatedly , from Moses, Sampson, David, Hosea and more, right across the ministry of Jesus at the well of Sychar, with Magdalene, the woman with the issue of blood, the woman taken in adultery - all across Scripture up to the first miracle of Jesus, the family relationship was of primary importance. While the patriarchal ways of the Old Testament seem weighted against women, in reality the plan of God was designed to protect and uphold women and never exempts men from their appointed role as leader of the home and by extension leaders of the community, its institutions and organizations.
Is it not at this intersection, this point in time that we are forced to reckon with the fallout of failed and failing leadership? Have men not significantly abdicated their offices and offloaded their responsibilities to the wives, mothers and grandmothers? Aren’t we living that everyday, as we watch single mothers attempt to be both dad and mom, both provider for and nurturer of children who increasingly fall through the cracks right before our eyes? Don’t we see what happens when we neglect and abuse, conspire to destroy our babies before wisdom and faith can put beneath them a foundation that neither wind nor flood can destroy? Don’t we see that? Surely, we do.
But seeing it is not enough. Something must be done. The men - those with character, integrity, wisdom and guts must come out of hiding and step up to the plate. Paul writes in Corinthians, 16:13, “Acquit yourselves as men, be strong, live in love, watch carefully,” and remember those who were before you on the firing line of duty.
All across the country, at every eatery, shop and workplace, the global issues of Russia, China, N. Korea, Iran, the economy, border security and a thousand far lesser matters keep our eyes and minds diverted from the local matters which, should we decide to do it, could be affected by our collective efforts. The “at risk” homes and families, the precious children unborn and born - the hungry, half-naked, forgotten and abandoned children we say we love, are staring back at all of us; shrugging, wondering, drifting away.
One social analyst says, “if you want to know what we will do, look at what we have done.” We’ve yet to learn that if we keep doing the same things we have always done in the same way, expecting a different result, we will surely fail. Some kind of shift must come. A new community resolve must arise; the men who served and saved our freedoms that are now slipping away must call every able-bodied man to his feet. As with old Nehemia, every man must have a mind to work; have a trowel in one hand, a weapon in the other and no plans to stop or quit.
Every week, the local papers plaster the front page and more with the sad stories of wasting lives. Yet other stories outline the skills and achievements of capable young people so as to tell us that if opportunity is afforded at the right time by caring persons, the sky is the limit for any of our beautiful kids.
When the pastors, teachers, bankers, doctors, judges, policemen, business leaders, industrial executives and dads, grandpas, mothers and grandmothers come together with a vision for renewal and transformation, the tide can be turned. Together we must make decisions, must make them ours and make them stick. We must decide to turn toward rather than away from the glaring need around us, decide to say yes rather than no to pleas for help and involvement, must decide to invest our time, money and energy into resources and support systems for our disadvantaged and at-risk youth. We must finally decide to care the way Jesus cares for the “other”, the “less-than”, the “least of these.” Can we really call ourselves followers of Christ if we don’t?
Let the words of the ancient prophet inspire us to open our eyes, shut our mouths, tune our hearts and put our shoulders to the wheel. In the context of the time and place in which these words were spoken, God wanted His chosen people to obey Him by ruling justly and behaving righteously, to stop living as hypocrites and idolaters and return to Him. Can they not apply to us today in exactly the same way?
Thus says the Lord, “Let justice roll down like waters of righteousness, like an everflowing stream. Rise up o’ men of God, have done with lesser things. Ring in the day of brotherhood and enthrone the King of Kings.
