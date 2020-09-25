Thomas (Tom) D. Conner was born February 11, 1940 in Clinton County, KY and departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, being 80 years old. He was the son of the late Thomas N. Conner and Ova Ellen Conner.
Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Diana Lakes Conner of McKee, and by three children, Marilyn Conner, Lori Conner and Eric Conner all of Lexington and by two step sons, Phillip Daugherty of Barbourville and Branden Daugherty of London. Tom is also blessed with the following grandchildren, Travis Hill, Joshua Hill, John F. O`Dea III, Danielle O`Dea, Eric Sean Conner and Zachary Conner and by two step grandchildren, Colin Daugherty and Landen Daugherty. He was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Ashlynn Hill, Azaria Hill, River Hill, Dean Hill Jr., Vita Hill and Rose Lee Conner.
In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by brothers, Max Conner and Ted Conner and by sister, Sara Brown.
Tom graduated from Mesa, Arizona High School. He received a B.A. from Pasadena College, M.A. in Religion and M.A. in Psychology from California State University at Chico.
Tom spent most of life working at Christian Appalachian Project in Southeastern Kentucky where he served as manager and counselor.
Tom was of the Baptist Faith.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Maharrey officiating. Burial to follow in the Annville & Medlock Cemetery. Pallbearers: Zachary Conner, Eric Sean Conner, John O'Dea, Ethan Lakes, Evan Lakes and Jacob Bowling. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
