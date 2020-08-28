THREE DESERVING STUDENTS HAVE BEEN AWARDED
THE LANDON HOWARD BOND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
Landon Howard Bond was a 22 year-old young man who loved people and loved life. He desired to be friends with everyone he met and given the chance, he would be your faithful friend for life. He was a collegiate athlete who ran cross-country and track for Berea College. Prior to college, he attended Jackson County High School where he ran cross-country in his junior and senior years. It was at JCHS that Landon found his true passion of running. He set many records for JCHS, even winning the regional individual cross-country title his senior year and leading his team to two regional team titles. After high school, he ran for Berea College for three years and in the spring of 2019 at the Conference Championship Track Meet, he placed 1st in the 5K, with a PR of 15:01, and he also placed 1st in the 10K. Landon was always a team player. If Landon ran the best race of his running career but the team was defeated, Landon was more upset about the team’s loss than he was excited about setting his own Personal Record. If the team needed him to, he would give up his individual success in order for the team to win. It was this level of dedication to the team that prompted his coach to name Landon team captain in the Spring of 2019. He was the first team captain that had been named in many years. The Coach explained to Landon’s family after his death that Landon was the first team member in the Coach’s tenure with the College that had shown the level of leadership and commitment to the team as Landon had. His coach also stated that Landon was always the first one to congratulate one of his teammates when they ran their best race, even if they had beaten him, and the first one to console and encourage them when they had a disappointing race.
Landon squeezed every ounce of life out of every day. He never sat still for very long. Whether it was traveling to northern Ohio to support a teammate in a race or to West Virginia to attend a friend’s wedding or traveling to Tennessee to see a friend’s sick mom, he was always on the go. As he circulated from place to place, he spread his joy of life, along with his great big grin, to everyone he knew. He lived more in his 22 years than most do in a lifetime.
Landon’s dream was to return to Jackson County as a teacher and Cross-Country coach. He was always for the underdog and wanted to work in an area with at-risk students to help those students achieve their goals. He was always encouraging and mentoring young runners to work hard and strive for excellence.
Sadly, on September 22, 2019, Landon passed away from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. Landon loved Jesus and accepted him as his savior when he was a child. Just nine hours before his death, he professed his belief in God and his salvation to his grandmother. We found out later that he had rededicated his life to God two weeks prior. So we hold firm to the belief that Landon is in heaven running with the angels on those streets of gold.
We want to honor Landon’s memory every year by awarding $500 college scholarships to seniors who ran cross-country and/or track for their high school team and who plan to attend college after graduation. This scholarship is open to worthy runners in Jackson, Laurel, and Clay Counties as well as Corbin Independent School, as Landon ran with and knew runners and coaches from all of these schools. We asked applicants to write an essay about their love of running, their future goals and how they planned to honor Landon’s legacy if they were to receive this scholarship.
We are pleased to announce that this year’s recipients of The Landon Howard Bond Memorial Scholarship are Madyson Farmer from Jackson County High School, Macie McClure from North Laurel High School and Jeana Nantz also from North Laurel High School. These young ladies wrote excellent essays and we are impressed with the level of talent, both in running and in academics, of all three of these young ladies. Congratulations to all of these recipients!
Disclaimer: Due to the pandemic, we had to try to get the scholarship information out to the coaches so that they could pass it along to the runners. We apologize if any runner did not receive information about this Scholarship. It was almost impossible to inform everyone. In the future, the coaches and the school counselors will be aware of this scholarship during the school year to allow all runners the opportunity to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.