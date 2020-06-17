Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports there three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County today, along with one probable case to report. Among recent cases, six in Jackson County are associated with Annville Holiness Church, and sixteen cases are associated with Big Hill Holiness Church.
CVDHD also reported three new confirmed cases in Clay County today. The individuals are self-isolating at home and monitoring symptoms. Among cases reported this week, two are employees at IGA in Manchester. Management at IGA is working with the health department to accommodate any employees that need to quarantine because of exposure to the two cases. They are also ensuring that workers take precautions to protect customers and that the store is cleaned thoroughly.
CVDHD also confirms that one case reported on Monday is an employee of the Clay County Detention Center. The Detention Center and the Clay County Health Department are contacting individuals who may have been exposed and advising them to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Anyone with concerns about possible exposure can contact Clay County Health Department for more information.
There are no new cases to report today in Rockcastle County.
Complete case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
