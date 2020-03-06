According to information provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bobby Edwards responded to the scene of a three vehicle accident on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 around 12:00 pm about one mile west of McKee, KY. The collision report filed by Deputy Edwards states that Eric D. Hamblin, 26, of McKee, KY was driving a 1992 Mazda Miata traveling west on Highway 290 when he lost control while attempting to negotiate a curve. Hamblin’s vehicle slid into a 2020 Buick Encore traveling east on Hwy 290 being driven by Flora J. Coffey, 62, of McKee, KY. The front driver’s side bumper of Hamblin’s vehicle made contact with the rear driver’s side fender of Coffey’s vehicle. Coffey’s vehicle spun around and came to a final rest facing west in the west bound lane. Hamblin’s vehicle glanced off the Buick Encore being driven by Coffey and struck a third oncoming vehicle head on. This third vehicle was a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Alicia N. Anderson, 26, of Sand Gap, KY. Anderson was also traveling east on Highway 290 at the time of the collision and was accompanied by a juvenile passenger. Hamblin’s vehicle came to a final rest facing west in the east bound lane across the white line. Anderson’s vehicle came to a final rest facing east in the east bound lane.
Hamblin told Deputy Edwards that he lost control as he attempted to negotiate the curve and could not regain control before the collision took place. Coffey told Deputy Edwards that she was unable to avoid the collision. Anderson stated that when she saw the first collision she didn’t have time to react to avoid the accident and Hamblin’s vehicle hit her.
Deputy Edwards identified slippery wet road conditions as an environmental factor that contributed to the accident. Emergency medical attention was given to those involved in the accident and Flora Coffey was transported to Berea Hospital for further medical attention.
