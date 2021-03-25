The US National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky issued the following statement: A strong cold front will potentially bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening. The primary threats from any storms will be damaging wind gusts, an isolated tornado...mainly west of I-75, and isolated flash flooding.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Clay County
- Jackson County Free Dump Day 2021
- Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers Announce $14.2 Million in Grants for Eastern Kentucky Economic Development Projects
- Jason Alan Goins Obituary
- Domestic Violence Leads to Gun Shot Victim
- Kenady Ward Voted by Media for 2021 All 49th District Girl's First Team
- Man Busted for Heroin after Resisting Arrest and Fleeing On Foot
- State Auditor Finds Concerns in 2020 Latest County Audit
- Virgie Lakes Obituary
- Green Eggs and Grown Ups
