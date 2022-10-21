Tibor Bocska was born March 4, 1986, in Fayette County and departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 36.
Tibor is survived by his parents, Ronda Grimes of Sand Gap and Joseph Bocska & Danielle of Richmond and by his children, Hailey, Ray-Lee, Tibor Jr. & Ashlyn Bocska all of Sand Gap, Jayden & Leelin (Bocska) Frye of Nicholasville, Kreed Bocska of Covington and Landon Miller of Stanford. He is also survived by his siblings, Anthony Bocska, Latasha Bocska, Samantha Wilson, Nathan Carpenter, Leanna Grimes, Ricky Healy, Ronnie Healy & Corrie Healy. Other survivors include his aunts and uncles, Johnny Dale Hobbs & Jennifer, Lynda Ingram & Jerry, Tonya Arnold & Ben, Rose Tallman & Terry, Julia Puckett, Nita Maggard & Larry Mills & Tonya and by also by his many cousins.
Tibor was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geraldine & Jim Sloan; his grandfather, Ray Grimes and paternal grandparents, Tibor & Charlotte Bocska.
A special thanks to his Tiffer (Nathan), Britt (Matthew) and his great aunt Ruth Grimes for always being there when Tibor needed them.
Graveside service will be 12 Noon Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Cook Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Greg Rose officiating. Pallbearers: Matthew Hamman, Nathan Blankenship, Jacob Ellis, Edwin Adkins, A.J. Bocska, Frankie Tallman. Honorary pallbearer: Tibor Bocska, Jr. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
