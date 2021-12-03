Tiffany Gail Flannery (better known as Tippy Toe) was born August 27, 1984 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, November 22, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 37.
Tiffany is survived by her mother, Tracy Flannery; father, Randy Mills; daughter, Gracie Flannery; brothers, Brad (Jennifer) Flannery and Justin Wagner; sister, Randi Mills; grandparents, Earl & Joann Flannery and by her significate other, David Edwards. Other survivors include aunts and uncles, Freddy & Zelma Flannery, Hallie & Roger McArtor; nieces, Lexi Flannery, Chloe Flannery; nephew, Julian Flannery; cousins, Robert & Courtney Flannery, Koraleigh Flannery, Derick McArtor and Levi McArtorand special friends, Jeremy Tankersley, Christian Jones, Lindsey Collier, Kennedy Stone, and Sidney Stone.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her fathers, Paul McArtor Jr. and Clinton Sams and by her uncle Robert Flannery.
Tiffany was a member of the Blooming Grove Baptist Church.
A celebration of life for Tiffany Gail Flannery will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the House of Prayer with Bro. Eric Anglin and Bro. Shane Gabbard conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
