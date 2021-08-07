Tim Wells was born November 10, 1974 in Richmond and departed this life Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Tyner at the age of 46. He was the son of the late Archie & Lois (Rice) Wells.
Tim is survived by his wife, Lavonne Wells of Tyner and by two children, Devin Wells and Chloe Wells both of Tyner. He is also survived by three sisters, Pam (Dwayne) Leffler of Berea, Melinda Towe and Leisa Truett both of McKee.
Tim was a member of the House of Prayer.
Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the House of Prayer with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.