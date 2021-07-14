The phrase “where does time go” has been uttered millions of times while gawking at children during family reunions, pilfering shoeboxes of photographs and pondering on memories past.
My eldest son turned 20 last week. There wasn’t fanfare, thunderous opening of a new chapter or a unsealing of life’s knowledge. We rang the night in by plugging away working on a bike and will grill some burgers fitting to a all American average life.
Where has time went? Well pieces of it are unaccounted for despite my best efforts but I feel I can give a fair account for where it went.
It went from his birth being a turning point in my life undoubtedly steering me down a path of responsibility keeping my feet grounded. Time was used in large quantities to change diapers, feed him and lug him around in a carrier endlessly. He accompanied me to the welding shop, gun shops, backroad rendezvous and he listened to many one sided conversations staring back wide eyed from a car seat.
Chunks of time was were wearing the plastic wheels of a Power Wheel to paper thin material by constantly sliding it in donuts as a sign of things to come. The lawn was mowed by a 21 inch Craftsman push mower with Blane trailing pushing a slightly smaller Little Tikes version.
Time completely skipped the training wheels on the bicycle and just took off riding. That first Spongebob fishing pole didn’t last long on the timeline of youth but it deserves a hash mark for it’s significance.
Those toddler years were filled with a worn out Ford Ranger aptly called the Jackson County truck, water park visits and stuffing Oreos sideways into the jaws imitating chipmunks. We were inseparable and his inquiring mind kept me digging for answers.
Time took a leap about his 6th birthday where after test riding a Honda CRF 70 I deemed it to fast and went with the 50. (Laughable looking back at this point) This set free a new obsession to put it mildly. Small dirt bikes have no display for recording hour or mileage but I’m willing to wager that 1st one had more than many vehicles. Stock in Shell gasoline and Dunlop tires rose 6% that year on my back alone.
Time was invested into rounding him into a diverse young man. We embarked on many a rough camping trip to a variety of places, we hit every river within striking distance and learned as much about the outdoors as possible. We hashed out dirt bike trails and melted down a CRF 80. Clad in muck boots and camo overalls I’d watch him swap from squirrel hunting to attempting moon shot jumps piloting a dirt bike.
We tore apart motors and put a few back together with varying degrees of success. We shot every pop can that crossed our paths, twice for good measure often.
In his early teen years the love of all things outdoors continued and I saw the cultivation of a sharp mind. He consumed magazine articles on a variety of his favorite subjects by the stack soon developing favorite authors. Time went into future plans of vehicles to be bought and the dreams of small town youth. In the mid teens til now we’ve discussed the details and inner workings of everything from 2 stroke engines, politics, the state of the world and the next evolution of rifling inside barrels.
Through his entire life I have told him one constant on discipline. I used the phrase “I’ll give you a lot of leash but don’t burn me on it”. I can truly say he has made fatherhood a dream job. He has shown responsibility, maturity and a meek spirit that has served him well.
Where has time gone? For us it’s went down every backroad we could locate just to hunt down it’s ending destination. It’s went into mud holes and meals around bonfires. It’s went into rides over the farm in little red wagons to sleigh riding a kayak in winter at mach 2. Where has time gone? It’s went into a Bronco with no top and old country classics blaring. It’s went into late nights rebuilding a bike in a garage to hear that sound of screaming when success is reached. Time went down every mile of river in three counties. Its went into everything from from Luvs diapers to cutting into a curve in Big South Fork and seeing the sun reflecting beautifully off the chrome headlight bezel then glancing in the rearview to see Blane right behind you skillfully bringing up the rear on another big cruiser.
That is where time goes. Truth is it escapes us all and slips through our fingers. It’s inevitable.
What we are responsible for is making the most of it. Every day has a value assigned to it. Spend it wisely.
Happy belated birthday son and welcome to the gateway to adulthood.
