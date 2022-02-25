Timmy Gene Cavins was born October 31, 1958 in Manchester, KY and departed this life February 11, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY being 63 years of age. He was the son of the late Charlie Cavins and Veda (Madden) Cavins.
Timmy is survived by his wife Connie Cavins and by his daughter Shanna Ann Williams and her husband Greg of Berea. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ryan Hanna of Manchester, Samuel Hanna of Berea, and Haley Hanna of Berea. Timmy is survived by the following siblings Dwayne Cavins of Annville, Joyce Sparks of Tyner, Judy Sparks of London, Donnie Cavins and his wife Tammy of Annville and Stevie Cavins and his wife Bobbie of Tyner.
Timmy was a member of the Union Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Brother Bobby Burchette and Brother Tim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Farmer Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
