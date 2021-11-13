Tina Marie Johnson was born September 7, 1975 in Madison County and departed this life Friday, October 29, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 46. She was the daughter of Dewey & Doris (Hammonds) Harrison of Sand Gap.
In addition to her parents, Tina is also survived by her husband, Ron Johnson; by two daughters, Olivia & Kylie Johnson all of Berea and by two brothers, Dale & Michael Harrison. She was blessed with a nephew, Ethan Harrison that called her momma! Other nephews that loved her more than there are words, Justin, Trevor & Jon and by her mother-in-law Nany Johnson.
Tina was a selfless woman and a loving mother to all that she met, whether they were blood or not.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the House of Prayer Pentecostal Church with Bro. Gary Elza officiating. Burial to follow in the Hammonds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dale, Michael, Justin, Trevor & Jon Harrison and Paul Ted. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
