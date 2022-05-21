As I write this column, our community is currently taking part in their constitutional right to vote. I believe that it is no secret that most of the community, or those that are interested in politics, have their eyes focused on two races, the PVA and Sheriff’s race. Both are high-profile positions up for grabs in our community and both have the ability to help make or break the place we call home. However, all of the races being run are essential to efficiently running Jackson County.
I have had the opportunity to speak with many of the candidates whether it be in passing or doing business with them here at our office. Each treated me and others around them with respect and was polite. To those that have utilized the Sun for our reach into the community with our publication or to those that chose us for our sign shop capabilities, we thank you for your business while running your campaign. Most importantly, I wish every candidate the best of luck after this election. Win or lose, your dedication to making our community a better place to live is what drives our community into a greater tomorrow and I thank you for that.
No matter the outcome, we need to do our best to stand behind our elected officials. Together, we can get things done. There is not one candidate that is perfect or unflawed. All have made their own mistakes. All will eventually misspeak. All will make promises that they will try their best to keep but may fall short. To get the most out of our elected officials, just like us, we must realize that they are imperfect just like us. Jackson County, I hope you have made the best choice. But if not, we get another chance in 4 more years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.