Jackson County Sun presents “The Anglin Brothers” for this Thursday’s “Singin’ in the Sun.”
If you were just to see them out with the family on any given day, Lucas and Riley Anglin would strike you as a couple of very polite and well mannered younguns.
You might see them out hunting or fishing, just enjoying being young in the hills of Kentucky. You would never guess that once they sit down with their musical instruments you’d feel transported back in time to an age when, in Jackson County at least, you could hardly drive up a dirt road in the evening without seeing a congregation on some front porch making music. One of the reasons you might not guess it is that Lucas is 16 and Riley just 12 years old. But don’t let their ages fool you. These two young men can really make the mountains ring.
The sons of Eric and Roseann Anglin of Sand Gap, the Anglin Brothers became interested in playing music about 5 years ago, when Lucas was just 11 and Riley 7 years old but their interest really took off when their grandfather, Donald Gray, who is also a guitar player made the boys a deal. He told them that if they learned to play guitar he would buy each of them a brand new Martin guitar. The motivation worked and in what seemed like no time the young brothers could play so well they were invited to play the Stringbean Memorial Festival last year as well as being featured in the annual Wood Songs Coffee House showcase of local talent. They earned those guitars and Donald came through. In addition to the guitar, Riley has now picked up both the mandolin and the bass. Lucas has stuck mainly with the guitar.
The brothers list Tony Rice as being a standout among their many influences and have managed to master a style that is as homegrown and dried apple pies and will make you want to dust off those old dancing shoes and take a turn around the porch.
Billing themselves as a Bluegrass Gospel group, the two will entertain the Jackson County Sun’s online audience with songs from both traditional styles. The song list will feature such gospel classics as “I’ll Fly Away” and “I Saw the Light” as well as bluegrass tunes like “Big Spike Hammer.”
As with most musicians, the Covid 19 pandemic really cut into any opportunities for them to perform out anywhere since last year, though they have performed at their church as well as a few other churches since then. They are glad to have the opportunity to get some playing time in and really looking forward to playing for the people of Jackson County again.
The brothers are the grandsons of Kenneth and Loni Anglin and Donald and Darlene Gray, giving the roots as firmly set in Jackson County as any but there is no doubt that the wings the music gives them will carry them anywhere they might want to go. In addition to plain raw talent, both the Anglin brothers have the real ingredient that makes for a great musician, a dedication to spending the time and doing the work practicing to get better.
“Singing in the Sun” is proud to feature these two young Jackson County musicians and we hope that you will join us at 4:00 p.m. this Thursday, September 10th on The Jackson County Sun’s Face Book Page to hear what they have to offer. We believe you’ll be glad you did.
