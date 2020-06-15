TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT for the June 23rd Kentucky Primary Election.
KY Secretary of State Michael Adams has designed a user-friendly website to help streamline the information you need to request a ballot at GoVoteKY.com.
Click the link below (or to your left) to request your ballot online.
https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/
Your application may be subject to public inspection or copying pursuant to the Kentucky Open Records Act, KRS 61.870 to 61.884, and KRS 116.095. However, your electronic mail address and social security number are exempt from disclosure.
