Tommy Hicks was born July 31, 1940 in Hamilton, OH and departed this life Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Letcher Hicks & Dovie Catherine (Ledger) Hicks.
Tommy is survived by a brother, Herbert Hicks of Annville and by two sisters, Edith Koeniger of Amelia, Ohio and Bonnie Caldwell of Tyner. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Lucille Heimbold, Rebecca Burke, Alma Hicks, Bertha Tucker, Mollie Dicnler, Doris Sams, Raymond Hicks, Jimmy Hicks and Larry Hicks.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial to follow in the Medlock & Annville Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.