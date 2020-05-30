Tommy Lee Vickers was born August 11, 1941 in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence, being 78 years of age. He was the son of Alene (Moberly) Vickers of McKee and of the late Roy Vickers.
In addition to his mother, Tommy was also survived by two sons, Jerry (April) Vickers of London and Glenn (Cayce) Vickers of Oklahoma He was blessed with six grandchildren, Madeline, Riley, Colten, Cierra, Cayden and Caylee and two great grandchildren, Parker & Adria. Other survivors include his siblings, Ona Mae Aubrey of Nicholasville, Bernice Moore, Kathy Neeley and Ricky Vickers all of McKee, Jimmy Vickers of Georgetown, Eugene Vickers of Berea, Dallas Vickers of Dallas, TX, Leroy Vickers of Hamilton, OH and Jackie Vickers of Danville.
Other than his father, Tommy was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wilder Vickers and by his sister, Kathleen Parker.
Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Pine Grove Cemetery with Bro. Leonard Wilder and Bro. Kenneth Edward Wilder officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. PALLBEARERS: Rick Vickers, Leroy Vickers, Dwayne Parker, Shane Moore, Wade Parker and Arron Vickers. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
