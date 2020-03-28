Tony “Botch” Harrison was born December 11, 1954 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Virgil & Pauline (Webb) Harrison.
Botch is survived by his wife Manuela (Lorenz) Harrison of McKee and by five children, Tonya Harrison of Berea, Kim Harrison, Tyrone Harrison, Tobyas Harrison and Maria Harrison all of McKee. He is also survived by two brothers, Charlie Harrison of Berea and Virgil Douglas Harrison of McKee and by six sisters, Anita “Susie” Clark of Berea, Carol Smith of Richmond, IN, Janie Van Winkle of McKee, Darla Lakes of Waco, Barbara Cox of Gray Hawk and Phyllis Hays of Sand Gap. Botch was blessed with eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a son Jason Harrison and a brother Larry Harrison.
Graveside service 2:00 pm Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Birch Lick Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
