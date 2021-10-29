Tony Cavins, also known as Tiger, departed this life, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home in Tyner at the age of 69. He was the son of Hazel (Madden) Cavins and of the late Clayton Cavins.
In addition to his mother, Tony was also survived by his wife, Darlene Cavins. He was blessed with four children, those being, Shawn Cavins and his wife Ashley, Kasey Estridge and her husband Chris, Jimi Sizemore and his wife Noelle and Joey McQueen. Also survived by his sister, Rhonda Davidson (David) and also by his niece Felicia Davidson. Tony was the most kind and loving papaw to eight grandchildren, Brista, Aubrey, Jasey, Zoee, Charli, Camptyn, Jackson and Landon.
Tony worked for Carpenter’s Trucking for 40 years.
Funeral services 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Amazing Grace Cemetery. Pallbearers: Delbert Wagner, Robbie Belt, Larry Marcum, Gary McQueen, David McQueen and Chris Estridge. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
