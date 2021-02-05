Tony Glenn Adams was born December 11, 1952 in Letcher County, KY to Henry C “Burt” Adams and Thelma Maxine Adams. He entered into his eternal reward on January 27, 2021 at this residence in McKee, KY.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda Adams; two daughters, Tonya (Darren) Cunagin and Dr. Angela (Tim) Hignite all of McKee, KY.; Four granddaughters, Megan and Mollie Cunagin, Raelyn and Ava Hignite and one brother Bobby (Kathy) Adams .
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Dean, Michael and Jimmy Burt Adams and by one sister, Tammy Yvonne Adams; two grandsons, Tony Austin Cunagin and Micah Darren Cunagin.
Tony was a graduate of ITT and also served four years in the United States Air Force. Tony was a lifelong coal miner. He was also a phenomenal Adult Bible teacher, as well as a Pastor and Preacher. He was instrumental in helping to build and establish churches.
Our loss is truly Heaven’s Gain.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Annville Holiness Church with Bro. Darren Cunagin, Bro. Kevin Lloyd and Bro. Duwane Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
