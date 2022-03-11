Tony Hurley was born October 5, 1929 and departed this life on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, at the age of 92.
Tony is survived by a dear friend, Arzella Kidwell of Richmond, KY; his nephews and nieces, David (Thelma) Hatton, Freddie (Brenda) Hatton of Livingston, KY; Verla Hatton Isaacs of Big Hill, KY. Also, by his great nephews and nieces, Anthony (Sandy) Hatton of McKee, KY; Lewie (Connie) Hatton of Richmond, KY; Renee (Rusty) Riley of McKee, KY; and Lee J. Hatton of McKee, KY. Tony was blessed with a host of great great nieces and nephews and great, great great nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Audie & Fannie Hurley; by two sisters, Lorene Hatton and Laverne Hurley; by a nephew, Audie Lee Hatton; by a niece Myrna Faye Hatton and by a great nephew, Bobby Dale Hatton.
Tony retired form Dresser Industries in Berea, KY after more than thirty years of service. He served his country with military service in the Army. Tony enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. He served our Lord as a member of the Holiness Faith.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Rick King and Bro. White Northern officiating. Burial to follow in the Norris Cemetery. Pallbearers: Anthony Hatton, Sean Hatton, Lewie Hatton, McKinnlee Hatton, Rusty Riley and Lee J. Hatton. Honorary pallbearer: Renee Riley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
