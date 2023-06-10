Tonya Arnold was born January 21, 1975, in Lexington, KY and departed this life Monday, May 29, 2023, at her residence in Richmond, at the age of 48. She was the daughter of George Arnold and Geraldine (Hubbard) Sloan.
Tonya is survived by four daughters, Kaylin (Solomon) Isaacs of McKee, Brittany (Matthew) Hamman of Sand Gap, Tiffany (Nathan) Blankenship of Sand Gap and Paige (Chandler) Hubbard of Manchester. She is also survived by a brother, Johnny Dale (Jennifer) Hobbs, two sisters, Ronda Grimes and Lynda Gail (Jerry) Ingram all of Sand Gap; and by her fiance’ Benjamin Pierce of Richmond. Tonya was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Nataya, Mattison, Jakob, Emberlye, Titus, Noah, Karoline, Andrew & Ayden.
In addition to her parents, Tonya was also preceded in death by a sister, Mimi Woodrum.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
