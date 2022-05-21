Tonya Michelle Hammonds was born August 24, 1981 in Richmond and departed this life Friday, May 6, 2022 in McKee at the age of 40. She was the daughter of Michael Hammonds and Joanne (Spivey) Hammonds of Mt. Vernon.
In addition to her mother, Tonya was also survived by her son, Jayson Thomas of Burnside and by a sister, Brandy Hammonds of Mt. Vernon.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022. at the Abner Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Carpenter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.