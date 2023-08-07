The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Jackson County until August 7th at 6:00pm.
Thunderstorms are expected. Some storms could become severe and pose a threat for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall is expected and isolated flash flooding will also be possible. Spotters are encouraged to report any instances of severe weather today to the National Weather Service.
