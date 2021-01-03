Before the idea of getting your teeth dislodged was a completely foreign idea and toxic masculinity became a default curse word many of us young boys liked the idea fighting. No we didn’t toss bare fist with the plan of caving one anothers cranium in but make no mistake we were testing each other. Wrestling and generally roughing each other up was not only acceptable but expected. I am sure that at some point some among us got truly hurt or angered but you never showed either on the surface.
I recall a ongoing battle between my buddy Brandon and myself that spilled over to include another friend, Nathan. After Sunday School, before service, late nights or pretty much anytime was a open invite to wrestle dispelling the foolish notion that someone was a tougher opponent. One such opportune time found us dishing out every choke hold and arm breaking maneuver we could apply in the cramped bedroom belonging to Nathan up a holler just past Onidea six miles past where Jesus stopped creation.
Nathan, with his superior length and size, had my legs pinned beneath me all while applying what felt like a vice like strength choke hold from behind. While Brandon coached from the sidelines and Nathan goaded me to tap out and “he wouldn’t tell anyone” I made my mind up to fight until I couldn’t. I attempted to leverage him onto my back, tried to go slack then surge back and other tricks. What I received in return was the reward of a tightening crook of an elbow on my esophagus. While I would like to lavishly tell of some magical maneuver I tossed Nathan’s way thwarting his hold; I didn’t. What I did accomplish was waking up in in a slight haze on the floor moments after passing out from lack of oxygen by my refusal to tap out and the afore mentioned choke hold. I lost that round but within the hour we were back at it and I was successful at getting my legs wrapped around him and with ankles locked he tapped as I tried to stop one second shy of breaking ribs.
There are no anger, no real animosity or desire to harm one another. It was simply removing all doubt from each others mind on the levels of toughness each possessed. That lesson among countless others has served me well over the years. There is many situations where the desire to quit, slack or just take the shortcut has seemed inviting but I’ve tried my best to resist. The notion of just turning the toughness up a notch has driven me through physical pain, long shifts that drug into longer weeks, mental challenges and the burdens of life in general. While such behavior won’t get a fluffy article written in Teen Vogue about understanding your inner feelings it’s very applicable in the real world.
The number of times I’ve felt like just tapping out in life and succumbing to the easier option have been many but the majority of the time I smile inwardly, grit my teeth and turn into the wind. Perhaps it’s a measuring stick only seen by myself but if I had allowed Nathan to defeat me in that bedroom almost 30 years ago there is a good possibility that not another soul beyond those walls would have ever know or cared but me.
That “me” part is enough to remind me to toughen up.
