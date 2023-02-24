The Jackson County Track & Field season is well underway with students from both the high school and middle school competing. The first meet of the year was indoor at the Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex. Since Track & Field is relatively new to the Jackson County schools many of the participating student athletes are busy establishing personal records and even school records. For example, JCMS 7thGrader Ben Rader has the honors of being the very first Jackson County Middle School Boy to participate in the “Shot Put”! Not only did Rader establish a personal best with his first throw, he established a school record! Middle school competitors throw a 12-pound Shot Put and Ben managed to throw it 19 feet 1 inch to set the record. Ben placed 6th in the event.
Isabelle Shearer placed 2nd/17 and Candice Williams placed 12/17 in the Girls 1600 Meter Run (High School). Rayne Dalton placed 08/11, Keyana Adams placed 10/11 and Kasey Bowman placed 11/11 in the Girls 1600 Meter Run (Middle School). Sophomore Merrick Rader placed 21/33 in the Boys 1600 Meter Run (High School). 8th Grader Malachi Shannon placed 5th/14, 6th Grader Brody Isaacs placed 10th/14 and 6thGrader Braxton Hoskins placed 14/14 in the Boys 1600 Meter Run (Middle School).
Sophomore Natalie Sandlin placed 56th/69 in the Girls 400 Meter Dash (High School). Junior Lucas Dickson placed 33/78, Sophomore Elijah Shannon placed 73/78 and Senior Jayden Hobbs placed 75/78 in the Boys 400 Meter Dash (High School).
Sophomore Isabelle Shearer placed 3rd/28, Sophomore Candice Williams placed 27/28, and Sophomore Jaden Wagers placed 28/28 in the Girls 800 Meter Run (High School). 8th Grader Kasey Bowman placed 8th/16, and 8th Grader Keyana Adams placed 9th/16 in the Girls 800 Meter Run (Middle School). Freshman Jake Collett placed 30th/42, Sophomore Jared Rogers placed 31/42, and Sophomore Gabe Shannon placed 38/42 in the Boys 800 Meter Run (High School). 6th Grader Brody Isaacs placed 8th/15, 6th Grader Canaan Judd placed 9th/15, and 6th Grader Braxton Hoskins placed 14th/15 in the Boys 800 Meter Run (Middle School).
Sophomore Isabelle Shearer placed 2nd/5 in the Girls 3000 Meter Run (High School). Sophomore Merrick Rader placed 9th/10 in the Boys 3000 Meter Run (High School). 8th Grader Malachi Shannon placed 1st/2 iin the Boys 3000 Meter Run (Middle School).
Sophomore Natalie Sandlin placed 51st/ 103 in the 55 Meter Dash (High School). Senior Jayden Hobbs placed 56/93, Junior Cameron Durham placed 78/93, Sophomore Jordan Turben placed 85/93, Freshman Robbie McGinnis placed 91/93 and Zeke Purky placed 92/93 in the Boys 55 Meter Dash (High School).
Sophomore Emily Summers placed 27/45 in the Girls Shot Put (High School). Junior Zeke Purkey placed 26/34 in the Boys Shot Put (High School). 7th Grader Ben Rader placed 6th/9 in the Boys Shot Put (Middle School).
Over the Jackson County High School Girls placed 09/16 based on accumulated points. The Jackson County High School Boys placed 22/24 based on points. The Jackson County Middle School Girls placed 14th and the Jackson County Middle School Boys placed 06th/13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.