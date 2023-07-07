Tracy Alan Miller was born November 27, 1988 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life Sunday, June 25, 2023 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was the son of Tracy Campbell and Evy Denise Miller.
In addition to his parents, Tracy is also survived by 3 sisters, Sarah Wilder of Annville, KY, Taylor Miller and Anna Miller both of Hamilton, Ohio; 3 brothers, Triston Rucker and Levi Collins both of Annville, KY, and Matthew Rucker of Hamilton, Ohio. Other survivors include his maternal grandmother, Patricia Mapel of Annville, KY and his paternal grandmother, Delois Campbell of Middletown, Ohio; by his Godfather, Kevin Duncan and by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended families and friends whom he dearly loved them all.
Tracy was preceded in death by one sister, Amanda Miller of Hamilton, Ohio; by 2 grandfathers, Shirl Miller and Bea Campbell both of Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Bond Holiness Church with Bro. Kevin Lloyd and Bro. Ashley Noe officiating. Burial to follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Pallbearers: Triston Rucker, Levi Collins, Matthew Rucker, Dylan Downard, Zach Miller, Elliott Miller & Lane Miller. Honorary pallbearers: Kevin Duncan, Mike Miller, Greg Miller, Gavin Miller, T.J. Downard, James Collins, Chad Rolfert, Isaac Ealy, Mike Sparks, Brian Murray & Jeff Scalf. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
