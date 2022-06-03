Trade Days at Gray Hawk Park
Following a very successful horse show in May the Jackson Co Wagon and Saddle Club will be hosting a Trade Day Saturday, June 11th at the Gray Hawk Park beginning at 10:00 A.M. and lasting most of the day. Everyone is welcome to attend at no charge, anyone is welcome to bring items to trade, barter or sale at a charge of $10.00 for setup fee. Several local vendors have already committed to setting up, but there is interest from many vendors from the surrounding counties. There will be a variety of items to choose from, custom leathers works, homemade goodies, tack, horses, furniture etc. If you are wanting to buy or sell a horse or mule, there is a ring that you can use for riding as well as adequate parking. There will be a vet on sight to do Coggins and health checks if you want to bring horses and mules in for testing. Please DO NOT bring sick animals to this event. Only bring animals for their "annual checkup". There should be a farrier on sight also if you are needing a trim or full set of shoes put on. Bowman's Baby Butt BBQ will be on sight as well as Street Treats shaved ice and many others. The flyer is only an example of vendors that will be there, not all are listed.
The Club hopes this will be an annual event and needs support from the community by coming out and spending some time and money with these vendors. Stop by for a pulled pork sandwich, do some early Christmas shopping, or bring some items from home that you've been wanting to move to their next home. Hope to see you at Trade Day 2022.
