Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County is at an acceptable level to allow Jackson County Public Schools to continue with traditional in-person instruction, as a learning option, for the upcoming week (October 12-16, 2020 ).
breaking
Traditional In-Person Instruction will Continue for Upcoming Week
-
- Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
- Michael Jay Delph Obituary
- The Briar Philosopher - Remembering Mommy
- Traditional In-Person Instruction will Continue for Upcoming Week
- Generals Make the Trip From the Holler to the Hood
- Harold Wayne Kirby Obituary
- Two Constitutional Amendments on the November Ballot
- Jackson County Students Attend First Day of In-Person Instruction
- Update! KSP Searching for Missing 24 yr old Rockcastle County Female (Last seen in August)
Most Popular
Articles
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Extended to Second Phase
- Jackson County Students Attend First Day of In-Person Instruction
- Jackson County “Back the Blue” Rally
- Slippery Road Causes Accident Sending Three to Hospital
- Update! KSP Searching for Missing 24 yr old Rockcastle County Female (Last seen in August)
- Two Constitutional Amendments on the November Ballot
- Beware of Deer Crossing Roadway: Man Flown to Hospital After Car Crash
- Sheriff’s Report : Tax Season is Here Again
- Arts & Leisure: Teaching (How the Brain Works)
- Hollow Words
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.