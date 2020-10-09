Jackson County Sun School Breaking
Confirmed Cases Map Oct 08 2020

Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County is at an acceptable level to allow Jackson County Public Schools to continue with traditional in-person instruction, as a learning option, for the upcoming week (October 12-16, 2020 ).

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you