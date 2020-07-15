The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that base asphalt repair operations start Thursday, July 16 on a portion of KY 2004 (mile points 8.479 – 8.929) in Jackson County.
The roadway will be closed Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
