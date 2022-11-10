Traffic Alert: November 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ***Traffic Accident**Please use caution on Hwy 290 in the area of the ”S Curves”. There is an accident that may require road closure. Find an alternate route if possible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you COVID-19 Coronavirus News The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think Weekly COVID-19 Report Columnist ‘boosted’! Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19 First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine? Latest News Traffic Alert: November 10, 2022 Judge Gabbard Issues "Burn Ban" for Jackson County * Please Share* 2022 Jackson County General Election Unofficial Results (Awaiting State Certification to become Official) Burn Ban issued for Jackson County Nov. 8th Shine Time Car Wash Offering Reward for Help Identifying Vandals and Thieves (Pics Included in Story) *SHARE* Amber Alert: 1 Year old Child - November 6th, 2022 Eugene Cox Nora Sue Bales Obituary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmber Alert: 1 Year old Child - November 6th, 20222022 Jackson County General Election Unofficial Results (Awaiting State Certification to become Official)Shine Time Car Wash Offering Reward for Help Identifying Vandals and Thieves (Pics Included in Story) *SHARE*Marriages Recorded in Jackson County Clerk's Office (10/25/2022 - 10/31/2022)Election Day Right Around the Corner: Are you ready to vote?Wet Slippery Roads Cause Serious Accident on US 421Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct Leads to Drug Related Arrest at Rocky HillBarefoot Memories of a Hillbilly - Out of the CountDeeds Recorded at Jackson County Clerk's Office (10/25/2022 - 10/31/2022)Harris Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Drug-Related Cases Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Wednesday, November 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News 100-year-old WWII veteran Paul Jones honored at Hometown Hero Luncheon 1 hr ago Courthouse Comments By LC Judge Executive; Chuck Caudill 3 hrs ago Beattyville man sentenced in federal court 4 hrs ago Taylor gets 3rd term; GOP claims all four magistrate slots in rare sweep Updated 17 hrs ago Seven incumbents retain seats on council; Rowlette returns 21 hrs ago Barger: Voting goes smooth Updated 22 hrs ago Burn ban in effect Nov 9, 2022 Three Forks Regional Jail Report Nov 9, 2022
