The refined art of hoarding.
The word hoarding conjures up images of a house from a television show with a narrow path winding it’s way among discarded pop bottle and stacks of rat infested newspapers.
Hoarding, like many things, takes on a definition beholden to the person viewing it. In many ways I would classify myself as a hoarder and unashamedly so. I hoard a varying amount of things depending on the stage of my life I am currently passing through.
In my younger years I saved childish things that I deemed important ranging from school work, fox squirrel tails to souvenir empty brass handed to me from a elder. I have stashes of rolled up car posters with tack holes in four corners that once adorned bedroom walls. There are awards and disciplinary notes from grade school that never quite made it to mother despite the teachers trust. Knives passed down or traded for and stashed away fill up little corners of totes stored away. Through teenage years there is a receipt and box top from a pair of expensive Converse I worked in hay to pay for because I just had to have. There is a closet rod filled with shirts and sweater vest from 97’ I swear I’ll wear someday again. In adulthood there is a ever growing stash of projects I likewise swear I’ll get to one day ranging from 1968 bikes to Jeeps that are closer to scrap than new. There are neatly divided bins of gun parts and accessories I can’t bring myself to part with because “one day I need it”.
Where does this behavior come from? Genetics? Mental illness? Fear of letting things go? Desire for a television special? Probably a dash of all of the above except the last because they generally encourage you to give up certain amounts of treasure. I refuse.
Some of my fondestness memories of my grandparents homes was to spend days with them and plunder through a lifetimes worth of hoarded items. I found closets full of old wool military uniforms, drawers filled with odd ammo, dust covered tools and worn pearl button shirts. I read through stacks of Progressive Farmer and Outdoor Life magazines from the 50’s. I found all manner of oddities to take back to granny which always produced a story of how it was acquired or tales connected to it. It put a smile on my face to see them in a different light. Just a simple belt buckle or such can take me to a different place and time nowadays.
My hope is that when my body or mind betrays me I’ll have a subconscious part that is provoked by a collected item that’ll make me smirk and recall fondly why I kept it.
That is my definition and reason for hoarding.
__________
