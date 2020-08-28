(The Jackson County Sun would like to apologize to the family for the fact that Mrs. Abner's obituary was not run in its entirety in this week's edition. It will be run again next week.)
Mrs. Tressie Asher Abner, of Burning Springs, Kentucky, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by love and her family’s embrace. She was 94 years of age at the time of her passing, but she had held to a youthful flame that would not be put out even in the midst of the waves of old age. Tressie was born in Clay County on November 7th, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry and Polly Asher. She was preceded in death by her two husbands: Sawyer Lawson and Beve “P.J.” Abner; three sons: Paul Abner, John Lawson and Leon Abner, a granddaughter: AnnaJo Lawson; and two daughters in-law: Judy Lawson and Brenda Abner; one brother: Franklin Doc Asher; two sisters: Sally Inman and Viona Abner.
It is never easy to lose a loved one as it leaves a hole, an empty seat at the table or in mamaw’s case, an empty recliner with a quilt that now will lay folded and a table where a cup of coffee used to sit at all times of the day. She was a mother, a grandmother, a friend; a smile that lit the darkest of days as her welcoming voice drew you in; but most importantly she served as the foundation that held a family together. She was always happy and grateful for the smallest things. She loved the little things that God gives freely that most don’t stop to notice; always taking notice of every sunny day or finding solace in sound of the chirping of a newly hatched chick. She was sassy, strong, independent, conservative, and very stubborn! During her last few weeks, she had a long hospital stay in which the doctors had told us she would never be strong enough to make it through the night, let alone a 2-hour drive home as that is all she had wanted! Oh, were they wrong! She rallied and she fought, the doctors began to see changes in her health that caused them to shake their heads as she had been extremely sick. Soon, she was released and on her way home to spend the remainder of her days with those she loved so dear. Tressie had been full of life and adventure; even in her final months. She loved to go, hence her nickname “Roadrunner”! Her family can recall Sunday dinners where she prepared a delicious spread for them, but if Viona called and asked her to go somewhere, the stove went off and “Roadrunner” and “Railtail” was gone! Mamaw believed any meal could be prepared in 30 minutes and the stove only had two settings, off and high!
In her late 70s, she sat on her porch and fed turkeys that had wandered into the yard. She was not just feeding them; she was baiting them! One Sunday she decided it was time, taking a .22 and shooting into the center of them, hitting one! Dinner was served! She was a better shot than most men. She could not be summed up in just one category; she was so many things. She could be a tender kiss on the cheek, hard working hands that grew and canned food for her family, a grandma who spent many hours quilting quilts to give away with love, or a story teller that could capture any ear with the tales of a lifetime. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories that her family will forever cherish as she is home now, with those she has missed for so long, family and so many friends, including her neighbor and in-law Ida Mae McQueen. We will think of her often and miss her always.
Left behind to cherish her memory are the following members of her family: Children: Henry Lawson of Manchester, Larry Abner of Fogertown and Donna McQueen and husband Bill of Burning Springs; Daughter-in-law: Jerry Abner; Grandchildren: Goldie Bennett and husband Jeff, Jason Abner and wife Sabrina, Beverly Abner, Neil Abner and wife Cassandra, Kyle McQueen and wife Hannah, and Lacey House; Great Grandchildren: Sarah Bennett, Caleb Bennett, Maddy Abner, Eli Abner and Gabe Abner; and her most faithful protector: “Little Dog.” She also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews family and friends.
You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family of Tressie Abner on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after 6:00 PM at the New Home Baptist Church located at 6055 S Highway 11, Manchester, Kentucky, 40962.
A funeral service to commemorate the life of Tressie Asher Abner will be conducted in the sanctuary of the New Home Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August19, 2020 with the Rev. Jeremy Abner and Rev. Mann Cobb officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Asher Cemetery with Jason Abner, Neil Abner, Joey Abner, Kyle McQueen, Caleb Bennett and Matthew Abner serving as Pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer: Her favorite son-in-law, Bill McQueen.
The Abner family would like to express their deepest heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Transitional Care Unit at UK Medical Center for their unwavering dedication, care and compassion for Mamaw during her stay with them. Their genuine hands of hope and healing will never be forgotten.
Lakes Funeral Home of McKee is entrusted with all arrangements.
