Beattyville Halloween 2020

It is that time of year! There are always a lot of questions about Trick or Treat and plans. However, this year is complicated for reasons that everyone knows. Judge Shane Gabbard said, “As of right now the plan is to have Trick or Treat Saturday October 31 from 5 PM - 8 PM. We are not going to have the Courthouse open this year as it is nearly impossible to be able to social distance in the lobby. We are encouraging businesses to set up outside if at all possible if they plan to give out candy. Also please check all Candy that your child gets. We have been fortunate to not have issues that I know of and we would like it to stay that way. If the situation changes I will let you know.”

Tags

Recommended for you