Funding will allow a complete renovation of county’s Local Area Vocational Education Center
CADIZ, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $10 million to the Trigg County Public Schools Board of Education to support the complete renovation of its Local Area Vocational Education Center (LAVEC).
“The Trigg County facility was originally built in the 1970s. Since that time technology and the industries that drive our economy have changed significantly. So, I am excited we can help provide the funding for a brand new state-of-the-art facility,” said Gov. Beshear. “Career and technical education programs are at the heart of development in the commonwealth, especially as our economy stays on fire.”
“These programs are essential. They provide high-quality education and hands-on experience for our students, growth opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our commonwealth’s businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
The Trigg County LAVEC currently offers 18 career pathways. In the project funding application school officials say their long-term goal is to increase the number of career pathways for students, provide dual credit programs and create a stronger regional talent pipeline. The new building will feature special equipment upgrades in the culinary and food services pathways and the enhanced operator programs.
“This funding will go a long way in prioritizing education in our community. Education plays an instrumental role in preparing and qualifying students as they enter into the workforce,” said State Rep. Walker Thomas, who represents a portion of Christian and Trigg counties.
On Sept. 1, as part of his Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Beshear awarded Kentucky school districts $75 million to upgrade LAVECs. The grants were approved by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board. To learn more, see the full release.
Through a bipartisan agreement with legislators, the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan aims to create 14,500 jobs and will help Kentucky lead into the future. The plan allocates more than $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build schools, expand access to broadband and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across the commonwealth.
