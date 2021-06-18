Troubadour Concert Series

The Troubadour Concert Series is hosting COVID-Free Concerts at the historic Cardome in Georgetown, happening every week now through June 29. If you are fully vaccinated, you qualify for a free ticket to any or all of the COVID-Free concerts at Cardome. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, anyone age 12 and up can get vaccinated for free at the concert. The vaccines are being administered by Wild Health, which has partnered with the Beshear administration throughout the pandemic to administer thousands of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. For more information visit, covidfreeconcert.com.

