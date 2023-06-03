Like many others in Jackson County whose home phone lines begin with 9-6-5, Chris Bowles calls ‘The Gap’ home. If you are unfamiliar with ‘The Gap’, you may refer to it as Sand Gap, Kentucky. Though different generations set people apart for various reasons, Chris shares many things in common in the way he was raised. During his youth he spent much of his life on the farm. While all of the traditional Southeastern Kentucky farm tasks could be found on his list of chores, tending to meat preservation could be found on the top of the list. Hogs specifically. Like the ancestors before him, Bowles was taught to take the swine from the field to the plate. He even makes a joke that this may have been how he won the hand of his wife, but to Chris, this was just a part of the Appalachian way of life.
Even though he was raised learning to live off the land, he was much like any other kid/teenager growing up in the 90s and early 2000s. He was overall a well behaved young man, but he wasn’t above putting his younger brother up to no good. He gave credit for his well behaved mannerisms to the fear of a big switch. Even then, practical jokes among his friends found a way into a part of his heart. “Kids today claim there is nothing to do here, but there is. They just have to get out and find it.” Now looking back at what technology once was and what it is today, he doesn’t believe it is necessarily a bad thing. But, it is a major reason as to why kids are not getting out and enjoying what Jackson County has to offer.
As he got older and obtained a driver’s license, he joined the Fast and the Furious millennial culture and began modifying his vehicles with era correct modifications. Exhaust, spoilers, and subwoofers would be just a few of the things you could find done to his ride. He was sure to mention the advancement of car audio technology from 8-track, to cassette, then the CD, and now Bluetooth radio, and how each represented a place in his memory of yesteryears. It is often implied that all of Jackson County only enjoys Bluegrass and Gospel music, but Chris strongly disagreed. With the wide variety of talent available in Jackson County, we have flavors available for all tastes. Some are naturals, and others have worked hard to build their skill to what it is today. But regardless, they are all talented.
Chris spent around 20 years of his life dedicated to UPS as a professional truck driver. With his position it gave him the opportunity to explore the U.S. In 2006, he found himself working for a short stint in Fresno, California. While ordering a meal at McDonalds, he discovered for the first time how much Appalachian culture varied from that of the rest of the world. Like anything else, Mr. Bowles took his opportunity to share with others what Appalachia had to offer. He introduced some to the cuisine with dishes such as Cracklin’ Cornbread and others he taught how to pronounce words using the dialect. He recently introduced a gentlemen from Cape Cod to recreational off roading in the Daniel Boone National forest. The man was in total awe.
Today, after accepting an early retirement from UPS, Chris Bowles owns and operates his own handyman service. The thought of trading his life in a climate control truck cab for a trade of fighting the weather has to make him crazy, yet he wouldn’t trade it for a thing in the world. Like others who had the opportunity to see the world, Mr.Bowles continues to call ‘The Gap’ home.
