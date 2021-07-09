FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on those trucks and drivers who are engaged in restoring power or removing debris in Florida and other states battered by Tropical Storm Elsa.
The tropical system, which is expected to move along the eastern seaboard all the way up to Maine and into Canada’s Atlantic provinces, had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Three to 6 inches of rain was forecast in Florida before Elsa exits the state, with some areas possibly receiving up to nine inches, leading to flooding.
Portions of southeast Georgia and South Carolina are expected to see 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts up to six inches.
Eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia could have 1 to 3 inches with isolated totals up to five inches.
The same holds true for the remainder of the Northeast and New England, with 1 to 3 inches of rain along with some five-inch totals locally through Friday.
“Many states are working in concert to get utilities restored and clear the area of downed trees and other debris,” Gray said. “Our Cabinet is doing its part to help ensure that needed relief gets to Florida and other affected areas.”
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Monday, July 12, 2021. During that period, commercial drivers will be exempted from maximum driving times and weigh station stops, if engaged in power restoration and debris removal.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
To see a copy of the official order, which can be printed so drivers can carry it with them is available at:
