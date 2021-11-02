Secretary of State Michael Adams made a recent visit to McKee, Ky to explain the new Kentucky Election Law. Secretary Adams was excited because Jackson County will be one of the first locations in the state to administer an election under the new law enacted with a Bipartisan effort in 2020. New rules on qualifying for absentee voting. New rules were put in place concerning early in-person voting! The results of this special election prove that the new law is successful.
According to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office there are approximately 10,116 registered voters (4,986 males & 5,130 females) in the county. This includes 8,400 registered as Republican, 1,268 registered as Democrat and 844 registered as Independent, 75 are registered with the Liberty Party, 10 registered with the Green Party, 3 registered with the Reform Party, and 1 registered as Social WK. At the end of the 89th District Special Election vote tally a total of 2,249 votes had been cast in Jackson County which represents 22% of the registered voters. This is phenomenal for a special election in an off year.
Two candidates, Timmy Truett (R) and Mae Suramek (D) were on the ballot for the 89th District House of Representatives Special Election. The seat became vacant after Representative Robert Goforth (R) resigned Aug. 24, 2021, during a criminal case for allegedly assaulting and strangling his wife. Both candidates ran a good campaign.
County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore expected that voter turnout would take a boost from the polling activity that took place on Tuesday – Election Day. On Tuesday when interviewed, Clerk Moore indicated that his office had only received 48 early absentee votes which was indicative of a low turnout. However, voters started showing up at each of the three polling places in the county on Election Day.
When it was over Mr. Truett won by an unofficial total of 3,859 votes to Suramek’s 1,097 votes. Truett won Jackson County by a margin of 2,115 votes to 134 votes.
Timmy Truett will serve as the 89th District State Representative to finish out the term vacated by the resignation of Robert Goforth. The seat will be up for re-election in the General Election of 2022.
