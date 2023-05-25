Have you ever driven a country road and approached a curve without a speed limit sign posted? Chances are you have and chances are that you also drove slower than necessary around that curve. Nobody demanded you to do so but you erred on the side of caution using your own common sense. Our goverment has never met a “curve” that it didn’t determine a danger to you and post five warning speed signs and supply a tax dollar funded officer to enforce any mishaps. I don’t literally mean a curve but rather almost all daily things we do.Our goverment doesn’t trust us or our judgment. It’s painfully obvious in everything from Social Security to owning firearms.
First one must determine where you stand. If you ride on the slick polished left side of the road from a political viewpoint you either on purpose or by default support a big goverment as a overseer of all things. If you view the world from the right view as I do then you believe that a person is responsible for their own actions both good and bad and should be able to choose a path in life without the interference of big brother. This also means also means no handout when down trodden. If you support the left you are in a sense saying that another human being is more qualified to make decisions about your retirementmt, healthcare, self protection and many other issues.
Our goverment in its current bloated state doesn’t allow much wiggle room to be a responsible law abiding adult. They try to make the decisions in peoples life for them and fail miserably on most fronts. They don’t trust us to own a gun to protect ourselves and our families. In many states a politican decides if you have the right to be equally as well armed as the thug crashing through your childs window at three am. They have made it clear that we can’t choose a retirement plan of our choosing to replace the sham that is Social Security. The same people that can’t get my mail delivered without loosing it obviously can invest my hard earned dollars better than yours truly. They don’t trust that I can read the nutrition label on this 1/2 pound bacon cheeseburger and still decide to eat it knowing it is clogging my arteries as I type. I always wear my seatbelt but that is my choice. I don’t need goverment to force me. I understand basic pyhsics and know that if I so choose not to buckle up in a crash my noggin will meet Mr. Windshield swiftly. My healthcare and well being? No thanks I’m just fine on my own. Again just because my car will run 145 mph doesn’t mean I will.
It hasn’t happened in this single presidential term or the several before it but slowly our personal rights to freedoms have been shaved away like a old man and a stick of cedar with his trusty knife. While we have slept politicians have made decisions on what is best for us and we cowered like puppies in the corner. I am not promoting any type of violent uprising or anything of the sorts but merely asking you to look around. What do we touch that the goverment doesn’t have their finger in or regulate. If you think another person is better suited to make critical life decisions for you so be it but if not lets slowly vote our way back to the independence of the individual American citizen. I would for one love to see the goverment kick it’s feet up on the desk and just allow the citizen to have the freedom to exercise common sense or let them fall flat knowing they’ll get back up.
