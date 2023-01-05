Wisdom is no respecter of age. An old holler philosopher has life experience to validate their wisdom. Teens are handed wisdom from parents, grandparents, and older siblings. The simple spontaneous wisdom of a child is surprising though, likely because it has unknown origins. An adolescent early in the development of their vocabulary can rattle off a statement that is almost proverbial. My three-year-old daughter has a short pithy statement most profound in the development of her perseverance. When she fails or makes a mistake, she smiles, starts over, and says “try again more.”
The goodness of failure is its ability to keep us humble. Failure enables us to think harder, work smarter, and try again. The celebration of achievement is sweeter when we know the multitude of hours, days, and attempts put forth towards success. Sports take practice to get better. The writing process involves multiple drafts for the piece to get better. Learning is a development process and failure can stimulate that development.
Ronald Reagan ran for president twice before winning his third bid in 1980. It took three years and over three thousand theories for Thomas Edison and his associates to develop an efficient incandescent lamp. It took eight years, ten test missions, and nearly half a million engineers, scientists, and technicians to get to the moon. For us today, this means that it may take thirty years to pay off the farm. May take a dozen admissions applications to get accepted to the program or school. It may take a few months away from family in a rehab to overcome addiction. Time is irrelevant to achievement; some accomplishments are made in the first try while some take a lifetime. Perseverance towards achievement comes by trying, trying again, and trying again more.
Greatness is earned, never given, and no one is entitled to it. The great obtain a humble optimism that labors for success, embraces the failure, and establishes contingencies beforehand. All are endowed with the capability for greatness, but all must cultivate the will to get there. You can get there by trying again, more.
