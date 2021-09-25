In any town, small or big, public safety is of the utmost importance. Having the right services in place along with the proper equipment is essential to any emergency. In Jackson County, we are fortunate to have a great 911 system. Our 911 dispatch is classified as an Emergency Operations Center in accordance to Kentucky EM guidelines. The Jackson County EOC was built in 2014-2015 on a Federal Grant through the CSEPP program. CSEPP stands for Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program. This program ensures that County’s within a certain mile range of the Bluegrass Army Depot in Madison County, are ready and equipped in the event of an emergency or disaster at the Depot. We are fortunate, because of this program, to have a state-of-the-art Dispatch building in the case of an emergency. In order to stay in compliance with federal guidelines and procedures, we are required to have mock disasters at different times during the year. This is to ensure all departments are ready should we have to evacuate residents, get supplies to citizens, locate emergency personnel to affected locations, shut down roads or anything else that may happen in a regional emergency. Last week we had a mock disaster at the EOC. We had Federal Emergency Personnel with us to monitor the exercise. Everything worked as it should and I believe it was a success. All our employees and volunteers were prepared and knew their duties for a real emergency. I was present during the exercise and was well pleased with the outcome as well. There is no such thing as a perfect environment, especially in a disaster, but I believe we are prepared as well as we can be if it does occur. Our Emergency Management Director, Jamie Strong, is serving us well. He headed up the exercise professionally and performed above expectations.
The last several weeks have been rough for Jackson County residents concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t love to see this sickness end. We have seen several families bury loved ones, as well as watch family and friends suffer from this virus. I realize that everyone has an opinion with things such as masks, vaccinations, restrictions in crowds or anything else to do with public health and safety. One thing that I recommend is no matter what your opinion is concerning these things, please be kind with it. I don’t know many people that haven’t had Covid or had someone in their family that’s had Covid. It’s starting to affect people mentally in ways that can be hard to overcome. Jackson County has always been a tight knit community and supportive of each other in times of need. This should be no different. I have had many ask me how I felt about issues concerning Covid. I believe you should do whatever you feel necessary to best protect your family and their health. Division, because some see the need of masks and vaccines and others don’t, can be healthy if you can agree to disagree on the facts. However, these disagreements can get ugly and people are affected in ways that leave scars for years if we don’t use love for our fellow man in the differences we are having. My prayers are with each person that has buried someone because of this sickness. I have personally tried to help comfort more than one that have dealt with these situations. Try kindness the next time you disagree with someone on a certain matter. It can make a big difference. Have a blessed week.
