Using Great American Outdoors Act funds, the U.S. Forest Service replaced a failing culvert along NFSR 4/Elster Road in Jackson County. The Hughes Fork culvert replacement will improve aquatic habitat in a popular fishing area and provide safe & reliable access to Turkey Foot Campground for years to come! #GAOA
Through the GAOA, the U.S. Forest Service is investing in much-needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure on the Daniel Boone National Forest. Learn more about the Act at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa
