Be prepared! There are two constitutional amendments on the November 3 General Election ballot. Both are presented as “Yes” or “No” votes. However, because of the length of each question, both may cause voter confusion. The amendments are lengthy and detailed, taking two full columns of an already busy ballot, and take several minutes or longer to read and study. Space in this newspaper prohibits publication of the entire proposed amendments. Since voters are only allowed to stay in the voting booth two minutes if others are waiting in line, it would be best if a voter read the amendments on a sample ballot before entering the booth to vote.
(Since this is being posted online, here is a link to the full text of each proposed amendment: https://ballotpedia.org/Kentucky_2020_ballot_measures )
Constitutional Amendment 1 (commonly called Marsy's Law)
Section 1 –– Are you in favor of creating a new section of the Constitution of Kentucky relating to crime victims? The stated intent behind this amendment is “To secure for victims of criminal acts or public offenses justice and due process and to ensure crime victims a meaningful role throughout the criminal and juvenile justice systems, a victim … shall ... be respected and protected by law in a manner no less vigorous than protections afforded to the accused in the criminal and juvenile justice systems.
It is hard to argue with the need for victims to have rights. Even the critics of this proposed amendment recognize the need for a crime victim to have rights. However, critics of the proposed amendment maintain that victims already have rights equal to the criminal that are considered heavily throughout all criminal proceedings. A victim has rights that are always appreciated by the courts and in no instances are the victim’s rights any less than that of the criminal. Critics view this proposed amendment as being redundant and unnecessary. Proponents deem it necessary in order to assure victim’s rights are respected.
Similar legislation was approved by Kentucky lawmakers in 2018 and won approval, with nearly 63 percent of the vote. However, in 2019 the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously threw out the results, saying the form of the amendment that was published and submitted to the electorate for a vote was not the full text, and was instead a question. So, the proposed amendment was voided.
Constitutional Amendment 2
Are you in favor of changing the terms of commonwealth’s attorneys from six-year terms to eight-year terms, beginning in 2030; changing the terms of judges of the district court from four-year terms to eight-year terms, beginning in 2022; and requiring district judges to be licensed attorneys for at least eight years, beginning in 2022?
The ballot language will state: “Are you in favor of changing the term of Commonwealth's Attorneys from six-year terms to eight-year terms beginning in 2030, changing the terms of judges of the district court from four-year terms to eight-year terms beginning in 2022, and requiring district judges to have been licensed attorneys for at least eight years beginning 8 in 2022?”
It also cleared both chambers on a bi-partisan vote, 76-7 in the House, and 25-7 in the Senate.
Those two proposed Constitutional amendments were among 28 introduced during the 2020 General Assembly. The Kentucky Constitution permits a maximum of four amendments to appear on the ballot and only during even-numbered years.
