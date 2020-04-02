The Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement officials are still seeking public assistance locating Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY in connection with the Kidnapping and Murder of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY. KSP advises that Carr and Gulley are considered to be armed and dangerous. Last week the two were suspected of being on Bailey Road in the Annville area; however, after the KSP executed a search warrant they were not found.
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post began conducting a death investigation following human remains being discovered in Jackson County. An autopsy identified the remains to be Elijah Rader, 70 years old of Annville, KY. who had been missing since early this year. Subsequent to the discovery of the body law enforcement arrested Jessie Gibson, 23 years old of Annville, KY and charged him with the Murder and Kidnapping of Rader.
On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Three people who were in the vehicle were arrested for criminal charges from Florida. Two of those individuals were charged with the theft of Elijah Rader’s vehicle. Documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk indicate that Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson on February 05, 2020 (Case #20-F-00041) alleging that Gibson took a 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant that alleged that “on January 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death. This arrest warrant was executed the same day while Gibson was already in custody for the theft of the automobile.
Gibson appeared in court for arraignment on March 23, 2020 where he pled “not guilty” to all alleged charges. The court found probable cause and the case was bound over to a grand jury. Gibson was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on May 05th, 2020 to answer any forthcoming indictment. The court also found Gibson to be a “danger to self or others” as well as a “flight risk”. Gibson is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bond for the alleged charges of murder and kidnapping along with a $7,500 cash bond for the alleged theft of Rader’s automobile.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police Richmond and London Posts have been following up on leads and tips over the past two months. As KSP Detectives continue their investigation into what led to the death of Elijah Rader, more information may be released. The ongoing investigation in being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.