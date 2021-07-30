The Governor recognized two groups of Team Kentucky All-Stars.

First, he congratulated two Kentuckians who just became Olympic gold medalists.

AFP_9GB4XV.jpg

Gold medallist Lee Kiefer celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's foil individual at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Japan, on July 25, 2021.

“Lee Kiefer, a medical student at the University of Kentucky (UK), not only won gold in women’s individual foil, but made history as the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal in this event,” said Gov. Beshear. “In addition, Will Shaner won the air rifle gold medal and set an Olympic record. Will was a three-time All-American as a college athlete at UK. On behalf of the entire commonwealth, we are so proud of you.”

Shaner_Will_2018_97_cw.jpg

Will Shaner 

The Governor also celebrated Kentucky high school students who spent this summer at the Governor’s Scholars Program, Governor’s School for the Arts or the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.

GSP.png

“Your Lieutenant Governor and I have been so inspired by meeting many of you and we can’t wait to watch you lead our commonwealth into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re rooting for you as you work toward your next goals and enjoy the friendships you’ve made this summer that I hope will last a lifetime.”

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you