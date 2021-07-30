The Governor recognized two groups of Team Kentucky All-Stars.
First, he congratulated two Kentuckians who just became Olympic gold medalists.
“Lee Kiefer, a medical student at the University of Kentucky (UK), not only won gold in women’s individual foil, but made history as the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal in this event,” said Gov. Beshear. “In addition, Will Shaner won the air rifle gold medal and set an Olympic record. Will was a three-time All-American as a college athlete at UK. On behalf of the entire commonwealth, we are so proud of you.”
The Governor also celebrated Kentucky high school students who spent this summer at the Governor’s Scholars Program, Governor’s School for the Arts or the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.
“Your Lieutenant Governor and I have been so inspired by meeting many of you and we can’t wait to watch you lead our commonwealth into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re rooting for you as you work toward your next goals and enjoy the friendships you’ve made this summer that I hope will last a lifetime.”
