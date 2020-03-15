Jared Philip Allen

Jared Philip Allen
Trevin Blake Cunagin

Trevin Blake Cunagin

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two individuals early Saturday morning March 14, 2020 at approximately 2:22 AM. The arrests occurred on KY 30 approximately 8 miles north of London following a traffic stop conducted on a white colored Chevrolet Silverado traveling 76 mph in a 55. During the traffic stop the driver and passenger were both determined to be under the influence and were arrested and

identified as: the driver- Jared Philip Allen age 20 of McKee, KY charged with speeding more than 21 mph over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; reckless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; rear license plate not illuminated; no taillamps; obstructed vision or windshield.

 The passenger -Trevin Blake Cunagin age 22 of McKee, KY charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.

Tags

Recommended for you