The Cumberland Valley Health Department reports that today (June 25, 2020) there are two new confirmed cases and one new probable case to report in Jackson County. In addition, there are seven individuals to report recovered.
The CVDHD also reports no new cases confirmed and one case recovered today in Clay County.
There are no new cases to report for Rockcastle County today, and there is one individual to report recovered.
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
