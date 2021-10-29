On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, October 16th to Friday, October 22nd. The CVDHD reported the death of two more people related to COVID-19 with sadness. The two individuals were both residents of Clay County. One was a 63-year-old female, and the other a 77-year-old male.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 26
Probable: 29
Recovered: 45
New Deaths: 0
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 17
Community Confirmed: 16
CCDC Confirmed: 1
Probable: 7
Total Recovered: 44
Community Recovered: 44
CCDC Recovered: 0
New Deaths: 2
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 18
Probable: 13
Recovered: 24
New Deaths: 0
The CVDHD will provide their next update on Monday, November 1st
Kentucky COVID Report (10/27/2021)
