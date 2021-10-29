On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, October 16th to Friday, October 22nd. The CVDHD reported the death of two more people related to COVID-19 with sadness. The two individuals were both residents of Clay County. One was a 63-year-old female, and the other a 77-year-old male. 

Weekly County Updates

Jackson County

Confirmed: 26 

Probable: 29 

Recovered: 45 

New Deaths: 0 

Clay County

Total Confirmed: 17 

Community Confirmed: 16 

CCDC Confirmed: 1 

Probable: 7 

Total Recovered: 44 

Community Recovered: 44 

CCDC Recovered: 0 

New Deaths: 2 

Rockcastle County

Confirmed: 18 

Probable: 13 

Recovered: 24 

New Deaths: 0

The CVDHD will provide their next update on Monday, November 1st 

Kentucky COVID Report (10/27/2021)

Download PDF Incident Map 10_27_21
KY COVID Summary 10_27_21

Recommended for you